VitalStone Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.78.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

