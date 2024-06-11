VitalStone Financial LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 29,540.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

