VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 1,086 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

VitalStone Financial LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 99,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $127.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.53. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

