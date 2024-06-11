VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 16,075 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

VitalStone Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,075 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

COWZ stock opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

