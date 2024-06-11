Vivaldi Capital Management LP Acquires 11,435 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,268 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,564,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,145 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,877 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after purchasing an additional 833,207 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 941,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,969. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

