Vivaldi Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 26,986 shares during the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total value of $38,370,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total value of $38,370,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,043,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 575,235 shares of company stock valued at $283,074,260. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.47. 9,663,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,844,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.43. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.33 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

