Vivaldi Capital Management LP Buys 6,978 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,590,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 375,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 61,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,391,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,133. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $112.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

