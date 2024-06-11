Vivaldi Capital Management LP Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,488,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,796,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,398,000 after acquiring an additional 603,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,575,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $160.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,784. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.44 and a 200 day moving average of $154.74. The stock has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

