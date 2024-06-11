Vivaldi Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,540 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,219 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,012,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,345,000 after buying an additional 835,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $584,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.95. 3,250,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,584. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

