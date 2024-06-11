Vivaldi Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.3% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Ndwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,749,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.15. 3,974,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,542,556. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.88 and its 200 day moving average is $200.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

