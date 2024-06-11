Vivaldi Capital Management LP Sells 211,839 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP reduced its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,839 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 458,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 237,121 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. 116,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,058. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.