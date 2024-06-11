Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 26,073 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,073 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $13,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 48.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 141.5% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 39.0% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,057,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after buying an additional 296,562 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIDS stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 73,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.99. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

