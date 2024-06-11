Wasatch Advisors LP Has $43.59 Million Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 960,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,733 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 1.21% of Cactus worth $43,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 221,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cactus in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHD stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.71. 12,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,780. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,507.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,038,206.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,415,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,059 shares of company stock worth $30,948,949. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

