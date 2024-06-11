Wasatch Advisors LP Has $49.66 Million Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 934,841 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 6.24% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $49,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 213,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 67,591 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 53,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 23,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,095,000 after purchasing an additional 76,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $105,361.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $105,361.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $136,876.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at $144,198.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,519 shares of company stock worth $444,635 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.17. 3,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.38 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

