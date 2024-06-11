Wasatch Advisors LP Increases Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,549 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 1.15% of The RMR Group worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in The RMR Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The RMR Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in The RMR Group by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in The RMR Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMR traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,108. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.24.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.20 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMR shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on The RMR Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

