Wasatch Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,590,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,793 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Castle Biosciences worth $55,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,040 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,306,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 68,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSTL. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.55. 8,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,072. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.34 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $51,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $46,519.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $51,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,820.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock worth $1,080,010 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

