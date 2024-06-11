Wasatch Advisors LP Makes New $24.91 Million Investment in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 628,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,912,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,751 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in ScanSource by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,893,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 89,103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at $23,236,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ScanSource

In other news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $59,216.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,689.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shana C. Smith sold 2,245 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $107,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $59,216.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,689.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCSC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,991. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

