Wasatch Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 43,410 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 1.10% of AtriCure worth $18,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,254,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 904,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,632,000 after purchasing an additional 254,655 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 881,826 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after buying an additional 193,769 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 123,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $60,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $45,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $60,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,885 shares of company stock valued at $142,342 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATRC

AtriCure Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.66. 4,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,612. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.