Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 52,723 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 490,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,723 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $41,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 772,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,410 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 156,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,912,000 after purchasing an additional 154,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,085,000 after purchasing an additional 117,611 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.89. 7,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,350. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average of $89.14. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84 and a beta of 0.93.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

