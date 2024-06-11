Wasatch Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,801 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.12% of HubSpot worth $34,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $594.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,469. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $621.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $595.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.78 and a beta of 1.57.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,898,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.00.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

