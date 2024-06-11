Wasatch Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,587 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 1.79% of Wabash National worth $21,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. 6,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,106. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $922.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $515.28 million for the quarter. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.84%. On average, analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

