Washington Trust Bank Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $393,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 142,007 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.0% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 59,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 22,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,547 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,447,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,514,090. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

