Washington Trust Bank Has $18.26 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $555.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,561. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.30. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.13 and a 52 week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile



Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

