Washington Trust Bank Has $6.98 Million Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 481,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,646,000 after buying an additional 21,670 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,603,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $435.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,173. The company has a market capitalization of $209.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.10. Linde plc has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

