Washington Trust Bank Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $9.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $444.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,083. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.62. The firm has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

