Washington Trust Bank Sells 502 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,398 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Comcast by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,478,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,270,055. The company has a market capitalization of $150.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

