Washington Trust Bank Sells 78 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,961,001,000 after buying an additional 1,450,089 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,796,000 after buying an additional 2,542,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,175,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,085,000 after acquiring an additional 914,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,936,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,822,000 after purchasing an additional 491,391 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.77. 3,789,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.18. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $296.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
