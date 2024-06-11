Washington Trust Bank Sells 824 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,719,019,000 after buying an additional 2,067,098 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,273,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,778,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.60. 12,724,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,928,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $145.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,984 shares of company stock worth $40,279,537 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

