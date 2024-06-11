Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,924,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,616,000 after buying an additional 38,110 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 350.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.40. The company had a trading volume of 79,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.09. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.87 and a 12-month high of $219.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.34%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $324,370.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

