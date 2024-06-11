WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.17.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WESCO International

WESCO International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of WCC opened at $179.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $122.30 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 13.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $681,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other WESCO International news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock worth $303,728,784. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 76.8% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 9.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.