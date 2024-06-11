WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Shares Down 0%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.32 and last traded at $55.68. Approximately 20,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 27,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.70.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $576.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWM. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $202,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, New Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $229,000.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

