Wit LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wit LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.1% of Wit LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wit LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

EFA traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $78.89. 9,943,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,216,362. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

