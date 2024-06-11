Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Has $46.64 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,042,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171,315 shares during the period. Avantor comprises 3.0% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Avantor worth $46,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,842,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Avantor by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,165,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after buying an additional 534,901 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 104,296 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 217,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 129,010 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,283,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after acquiring an additional 342,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. 855,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,861. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

