Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,350,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $72,730,000. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment accounts for 4.6% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned about 3.36% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLAY. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Stock Down 1.3 %

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 591,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,408. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average of $54.44.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster's Entertainment

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Profile



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

