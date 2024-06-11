Workiva (NYSE:WK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WK. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Get Workiva alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WK

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of WK traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 366,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,223. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.07. Workiva has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.30.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $175.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.