Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $97.00 Million

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $97.00 million and $2.91 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 960,938,117 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 958,056,303.2829357. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.10337341 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $1,796,549.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars.

