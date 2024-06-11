X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,661,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 3,985,550 shares.The stock last traded at $24.17 and had previously closed at $24.30.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 529,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 58,010 shares during the period.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

