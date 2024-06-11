Zilliqa Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $374.34 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $374.34 million and approximately $18.56 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,249,190,229 coins and its circulating supply is 18,494,691,770 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

