Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $106.17 and last traded at $107.62. Approximately 870,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,423,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average is $122.06.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.