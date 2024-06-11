Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.33.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.6 %

ZION stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 325,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,718,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,730,000 after purchasing an additional 98,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 49.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.