100,166 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Bought by Appian Way Asset Management LP

Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 100,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,000. Delta Air Lines comprises about 0.8% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of DAL traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,806,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,708,523. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.