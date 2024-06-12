1,072 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 358.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 300.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

Shares of COO traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.77. 921,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,785. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average of $94.27.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

