114,042 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Bought by Altitude Crest Partners Inc.

Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,996,000. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises 7.4% of Altitude Crest Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 200.5% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 185,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 123,823 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 442,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 190,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 29,576 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,606,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,916,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.4 %

BMRN stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.21. 935,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,786. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $2,173,340.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,319.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $2,173,340.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,319.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at $43,347,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,633. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

