119,623 Shares in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Bought by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 119,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,795,000. Shockwave Medical accounts for about 1.8% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Shockwave Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 484.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,344,834.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,344,834.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

SWAV stock remained flat at $334.75 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.45 and a 200-day moving average of $265.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $334.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.