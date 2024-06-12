14,800 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Mango Investments LLC

Mango Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,520,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 10.4% of Mango Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 822,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.8 %

AVGO stock traded up $26.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,487.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,251. The company has a market capitalization of $689.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,342.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,240.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $795.09 and a 1-year high of $1,503.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.04.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

