17,872 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Purchased by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE FRT traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.18. 31,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,270. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

