186,048 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 186,048 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,674,000. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $10.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,377. The company has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.77 and a 12 month high of $327.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,309 shares of company stock valued at $40,616,188 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.