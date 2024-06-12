20,000 Shares in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHU) Bought by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $653,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $3,354,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $502,000.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IROHU remained flat at $10.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,746. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34. Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Company Profile

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

