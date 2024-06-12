2,491 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 522.2% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 99,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 83,656 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $3,111,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $197.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.84. The stock has a market cap of $179.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

