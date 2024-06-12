2,522 Shares in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Acquired by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 586.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 712,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after buying an additional 608,769 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,365,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $13,687,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1,331.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 302,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 281,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 256,221 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Trading Up 5.0 %

Bread Financial stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.44. The stock had a trading volume of 240,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,815. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.